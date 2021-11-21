Bombay High Court Order Indicates Aryan Khan Was Kidnapped, Says Nawab Malik

The NCB had alleged that even though no drugs had been recovered from Khan, he was engaged in a conspiracy with his friend Merchantt and other accused, and hence could be booked under Section 29 of the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The high court has held that while a high degree of evidence may not be required at this stage to prove the conspiracy, "there has to be presence of basic material in the form of evidence so as to substantiate the case of conspiracy against the Applicants. Merely because of Applicants were travelling on the cruise, that by itself cannot be termed as satisfying foundation for invoking provisions of Section 29 against the Applicants."