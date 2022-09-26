Navratri 2022: IRCTC Vrat Thali Price, Menu, How to Book Online, Details Here

As India is celebrating Navratri 2022 from today, Monday, 26 September, the Indian Railways has formally announced an offer of a special festive season meal for the passengers. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is calling the special menu during the festival season the "Vrat Thali".

Passengers will be able to enjoy meals without onion or garlic during their journey. To place their order, passengers need to call 1323. It is important to note that the IRCTC is providing this facility at 400 stations.

The Indian Railways recently shared the "Vrat Thali" menu via an official post on their Twitter handle. All the details regarding the price and menu have been revealed officially by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This menu will be available during the entire Navratri 2022 festival for the passengers.