Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Images, Greetings and Messages

Happy Navratri 2022 status and greetings.
(Photo: iStock)
Shardiya Navratri is the most popular Hindu festival that is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival is observed by Hindu devotees in the month of Ashwin. Navratri 2022 is all set to begin on 26 September across the country. The nine-day long festival is scheduled to end on 5 October. It is important to note that the festival of Navratri holds great significance in Hindu culture. Hindus wait to celebrate this festival the entire year.
People send wishes and messages to each other during the festival of Navratri. Hindu devotees are eagerly waiting to celebrate Navratri 2022 which is all set to begin soon. They pray to Ma Durga for nine days. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped each day. It is a festival that is celebrated with great joy and happiness.
May the nine days of Navratri bring hope, joy, and happiness to you and your family. Happy Navratri 2022 to you.
Experience the magical presence of Maa Durga and take her blessings. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri 2022.
Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, lots of happiness and peace. A Happy Navratri 2022 to you and your loved ones.
Fasting during Navratri helps us practice self-control and discipline. Let's all promise ourselves that we will always do what is best for us and others. May Ma Durga shower her divine blessings on everyone. Happy Navratri 2022 to you, my dear.
There's something peaceful and beautiful about this festival. It changes the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and sadness into happiness. Happy Navratri 2022 to you and your family.
During the festival of Navratri 2022, let us do all we can to empower ourselves and others. Happy Navratri 2022.
May there be only peace and joy in the world. May you forget all your stress and worries during the festival. Happy Navratri 2022 to you.
May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on you so that you do what is right. Happy Navratri 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)