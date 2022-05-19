1 Year Jail After a Case That Lasted 34 Years: The Navjot Sidhu Road Rage Saga

On 27 December 1988, when he was playing international cricket, Navjot Singh Sidhu was embroiled in an altercation on the road, which led to the demise of a man named Gurnam Singh.

Thirty-four years later, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 19 May, enhanced the erstwhile Punjab Congress chief's sentence to one-year imprisonment in the case. Taking to Twitter soon after the apex court's order, the politician tweeted, "Will submit to the majesty of law."

The pronouncement came while hearing a review petition, filed by the kin of the deceased, against the apex court's 2018 order. The earlier SC order had slashed Sidhu's sentence from three years of imprisonment to a meagre fine of Rs 1,000.