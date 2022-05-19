Navjot Sidhu Gets 1-Yr Jail Term From SC in 1988 Case, Says 'Will Submit to Law'

Sidhu was earlier acquitted of killing Singh by the trial court in 1999, but the acquittal was overturned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, with Section 304 (culpable homicide) being added to his conviction.

While the high court had found that Sidhu caused the injury which led to Gurnam’s death, they noted that he had no intention (or motive) to kill him.

Consequently, on 15 May 2018, the apex court acquitted him of culpable homicide charges but convicted him under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and only imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 with no imprisonment.

The family of the victim filed a review plea in the apex court against its order. During the hearing, Sidhu told the Supreme Court that the evidence about the cause of death of the victim was "contradictory" and the medical opinion "vague.”