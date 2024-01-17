Guru Gobind Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Quotes

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of the day
Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of Sikhism. Within the Sikh community, the anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birth is regarded as a significant day. This year, people will celebrate his 357th birth anniversary. As per the Hindu Calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha 1723 Samvat in the month of Pausha. On this day, followers from around the world exchange greetings and pledge to uphold Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings and path. The day is dedicated to honoring and remembering the great poet, philosopher, spiritual leader, and warrior. He founded the Khalsa Sikh warrior community and is credited with introducing the five Ks, or articles of faith worn by Khalsa Sikhs. Check the date, history, significance, and quotes by Guru Gobind Singh.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 17 this year. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024, marks the 352nd birth anniversary of the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.
Saptami Tithi Begins - January 16, 2024 - 11:57 PM
Saptami Tithi Ends - January 17, 2024 - 10:06 PM
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is observed everywhere there is a Sikh community. This day is celebrated by all people, not only Sikhs. People celebrate by going to Gurudwaras and sharing his teachings with others. People greet one another with greetings and give Langars to everyone. Every Gurudwara is decked out with candles and lights. Some locations also tell stories about Guru Nanak Vani.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji created the revered khalsa Vani "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh". The day is marked by special prayers, hymns, and religious discourses, reminding people of Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings on equality, justice, and selflessness.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna, Bihar, on December 22, 1666, according to the Julian calendar. There is a belief that Aurangzeb killed Guru Tegh Bahadur, the father of Guru Gobind Singh. Mata Gujri was the name of the mother of Guru Gobind Singh. In 1675, Aurangzeb murdered his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, for refusing to join Islam. At the age of nine, Gobind Singh was proclaimed the tenth Guru of the Sikhs on Baisakhi in 1676.
Guru Gobind Singh was a poet and a writer. He founded the Khalsa Panth. Khalsa strictly followed the spiritual discipline under the guidance and supervision of Guru Gobind Singh. He announced Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru for the Sikh community before he died in 1708. On this day, people visit Gurudwaras and celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is not just a religious event but also a celebration of equality and service to humanity. On this day, Sikhs participate in community service activities, reflecting Guru Gobind Singh’s emphasis on selfless service.
1. If you are strong, torture not the weak,
And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”
2. Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,
Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”
3. In ego, there is no peace; in humility, there is no conflict."
4. "One who performs selfless service, without thought of reward, shall attain his Lord and Master."
5. "To serve others is the highest religion."
6. "Without the Name, there is no peace."
7. "One who conquers his own mind, conquers the world."
8. "All paths lead to the One God; only fools argue whether the path undertaken is short or long."
9. "When all efforts prove futile, only then is the Lord’s intervention realized."
10. "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."
