National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, Wishes, Quotes, History, and Significance

National Girl Child Day 2024: History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
National Girl Child Day in India is celebrated every year on 24 January. The day is observed to highlight the various challenges faced by girls in every sphere of life. It promotes girl education and their basic rights for the overall development of society.
One of the main goals of celebrating National Girl Child Day in the country is to foster a culture of inclusive education. It also marks the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) Scheme in India that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2015.
National Girl Child Day was first initiated in the country by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It serves as a reminder to address the major challenges faced by women in the society like inequality, discrimination, sexual abuse, exploitation, and many more. Let read the National Girl Child Day 2024 history, significance, wishes, quotes, and messages below.
National Girl Child Day in India is observed on 24 January.
The theme of National Girl Child Day 2024 has not been announced yet. However, the day is observed to educated people about the rights of girl child, and promote an inclusive culture.
The history of National Girl Child Day dates back to 2008 when Ministry of Women and Child Development suggested this initiative. The day was established to address the challenges faced by girls in India including gender inequality, discrimination, physical violence, child marriage, sexual exploitation, limitation in education, and more.
The significance of National Girl Child Day is to educate people about the rights of girls. This day has been specifically suggested to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and rights of girls.
Here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages that you must share with people on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2024.
The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will. [Amy Tenny].
We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential. [Malala Yousafzai].
If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. [Margaret Thatcher].
The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive. [Victor Manan Nyambala].
Though she is little, she is fierce. [William Shakespeare].
All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to be one of the most satisfying things. [Ellen Johnson Sirleaf].
On this day, I want to tell you that you are the best person in this world and I love you so much. Happy National Girl Child Day my dearest daughter.
Women are strong, resilient and fierce. They are ready to face all the challenges in life. Happy National Girl Child Day 2024.
There is nothing in this world that girls are unable to do. Let us recognize the efforts of all girls on this National Girl Child Day. Greetings of the Day.
Women are an amazing force of nature. They make this world a beautiful place to live. Happy National Girl Child Day 2024.
Educate all girls to make this world a beautiful place to live. Happy National Girl Child Day.
On this National Girl Child Day, let us pledge to stand for the rights of women and make this country safe for women. Greetings of the Day!!!
Girls are the future of this country and we must ensure to make them feel safe and secure. Happy National Girl Child Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)