National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, Wishes, Quotes, History, and Significance

National Girl Child Day in India is celebrated every year on 24 January. The day is observed to highlight the various challenges faced by girls in every sphere of life. It promotes girl education and their basic rights for the overall development of society.

One of the main goals of celebrating National Girl Child Day in the country is to foster a culture of inclusive education. It also marks the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) Scheme in India that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2015.

National Girl Child Day was first initiated in the country by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It serves as a reminder to address the major challenges faced by women in the society like inequality, discrimination, sexual abuse, exploitation, and many more. Let read the National Girl Child Day 2024 history, significance, wishes, quotes, and messages below.