Indian Army Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Indian Army is the front-line warriors who sacrifice their lives, fighting at borders to safeguard the nation from the attack of enemies. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January. This year, we are celebrating 76th Army Day. This day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army over the British Army. On 15 January 1949, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-chief of the Indian Army and took over the authority from the British Commander-in-Chief General Francis Butcher. Indian Army Day will be observed this year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. On the special occasion of Army Day, the officials will perform a Parade in the presence of higher dignitaries and its salute is taken by the Indian Army Chief.

Let's know about the Indian Army day 2024 theme, history, and significance.