Indian Army Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Indian Army Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
Indian Army is the front-line warriors who sacrifice their lives, fighting at borders to safeguard the nation from the attack of enemies. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January. This year, we are celebrating 76th Army Day. This day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army over the British Army. On 15 January 1949, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-chief of the Indian Army and took over the authority from the British Commander-in-Chief General Francis Butcher. Indian Army Day will be observed this year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. On the special occasion of Army Day, the officials will perform a Parade in the presence of higher dignitaries and its salute is taken by the Indian Army Chief.
Let's know about the Indian Army day 2024 theme, history, and significance.
This year, the salute will be taken by the current Commander-in-chief of the Bhartiya Sena, General Manoj Pandey. Every year, the Parade used to be held at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. But, this year it is celebrated outside the country’s capital so that more people can be involved and inspired by the contribution of the Army personnel. Another reason for choosing Lucknow to celebrate Army Day 2024 is due to the city’s rich military heritage. Army Day also serves as an inspiration to boost patriotism amongst the youth of the nation. Indian Army is the fourth strongest force in the world after the US, Russia, and China.
The theme of the Indian Army Day 2024 is “In Service of the Nation”. The theme of 2024 focuses on the main essence of the Army. It also reveals the fact that the soldiers of our nation are the symbol of unwavering dedication, commitment, and professionalism. This year’s theme also resembles the motto of the Indian Army, “Service Before Self.” This means that the Army officials always prioritize the safety and security of the Nation and inspire the youth to have love and respect for the Nation.
Indian Army Day is also known as Bhartiya Sena Diwas. The day promises a grand celebration to honor the valor and service of the Army officers. It also proves to be a day dedicated to spreading awareness and enthusiasm among the youth of the nation to join the Bhartiya Sena and serve the country selflessly. Army Day is dedicated to appreciating and acknowledging the sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Army towards protecting the country from the illegal invasion of enemies and attacks. It also serves as an event for reinforcement of the military-civilian bond.
The Indian Army was established on 1 April 1895 by the British. Initially, the Indian Army was known as the Royal Indian Army. India attained Independence on 15 August 1947. On 15 January 1949, the first Commander-in-Chief of India General K.M. Cariappa took over the rule of British Army Official General Sir Francis Roy Bucher. Since then, this historic moment has been celebrated as Bhartiya Sena Divas. India is following the tradition of celebrating this grand day with great zeal and patriotism. Since 15 January 1949, India has been self-reliant in the field of defense.
"We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war” -General JJ Singh
“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure”– Captain Vikram Batra
“I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.”– Major Somnath Sharma
“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.” – Subhas Chandra Bose
“If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)