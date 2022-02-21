Karnataka's Shivamogga Tense After Bajrang Dal Worker Killed; Sec 144 Imposed
Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that schools and colleges in the city will remain shut for two days.
A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member named Harsha was allegedly murdered late on Sunday, 20 February, in Karnataka’s Shivamogga following which security was tightened in the city.
Deputy Commissioner of the Shivamogga district Dr Selvamani R, said, “The overall situation is peaceful. Local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway,” news agency ANI reported.
Home minister Araga Jnanendra has said that schools and colleges in the city limits will remain shut for two days as a precautionary measure.
Jnanendra was quoted as saying, “A group of four to five youth murdered him. I don't know of any organisation being behind this murder. Law and order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days.”
Meanwhile, rural development Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said, “I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism',” ANI reported.
Further, several vehicles in the Seegehatti area of the town were burnt by miscreants to, according to ANI.
This comes on the heels of the hijab row in the state, where saffron-clad Hindus have been protesting against Muslim women wearing the hijab in educational institutions.
Meanwhile, at least 58 students from a PU college in Shivamogga district were suspended on Saturday for donning a hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.
The students from Shiralakoppa government school in Shivamogga were suspended and were told not to protest at the school.
The school authorities, however, have denied issuance of suspension orders.
The Karnataka High Court last week has issued an interim order banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until the matter is resolved in court.
The decision has sparked tensions across the State, including Belagavi, Yadgir, Bellary, Chitradurgam and Shivamogga districts, where hijab-wearing Muslim women have demanded entry into the classrooms saying that the order is an attack on their religious freedom.
(With inputs from ANI.)
