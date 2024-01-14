International Kite Day 2024: History, Significance, Celebration Ideas, Details

International Kite Day 2024 history and significance are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
International Kite Day is observed on 14 January, every year. The day celebrates the end of winter and the onset of summer. It also marks the arrival of harvest season. Many people believe that kites are meant to symbolise the spirits of the Gods that are waking up from their deep winter sleep. Kites also represent patriotism, independence, fun, and joy. One should celebrate the day enthusiastically and spend time with their loved ones to make it memorable.
International Kite Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, 14 January. You should celebrate the festival with your loved ones and make their holiday special. It is time to welcome the harvest season and the summer with great enthusiasm and joy. You should organise kite-flying competitions and prepare delicious food items to observe the day in the best manner.
Let's take a look at the history, significance, and important facts of International Kite Day before celebrating it. Read till the end to know the latest details about the day.
If we go back in history, the kite-flying pastime was mainly restricted to royalty and was later adopted by nawabs. It was used by rulers to flaunt their authority and abilities. Many people need to learn that International Kite Day originated in Gujarat, India.
International Kite Day was first observed in Gujarat. Individuals from across the globe came to show off their kites.
International Kite Day offers an opportunity to engage in some sports activities. The day also focuses on God's spirits waking from their winter sleep. Everyone should celebrate this day by participating in kite-flying competitions and events.
They can also participate in the International Kite Festival conducted in Ahmedabad. Many people like to attend the festival because they learn new facts about kites.
They also have a fun time with their loved ones at the festival. You should attend the festivals organised on this day with your friends and family.
