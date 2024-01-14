International Kite Day 2024: History, Significance, Celebration Ideas, Details

International Kite Day is observed on 14 January, every year. The day celebrates the end of winter and the onset of summer. It also marks the arrival of harvest season. Many people believe that kites are meant to symbolise the spirits of the Gods that are waking up from their deep winter sleep. Kites also represent patriotism, independence, fun, and joy. One should celebrate the day enthusiastically and spend time with their loved ones to make it memorable.

