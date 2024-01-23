Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages To Share

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated every year on 23 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose – one of the prominent freedom fighters of India. The day is celebrated as Parakram Diwas or Parakram Divas.
Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. The title 'Netaji' was given to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin. He is known for leading the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.
Check out the top inspirational quotes by Netaji on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose.
Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.
Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken.
One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.
It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.
It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.
Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.
If I had no sense of humour, I would long ago have committed suicide.
On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, let us remember the patriotism of this brave leader and take inspiration from it. Happy Parakram Diwas 2024.
Let us promise to works towards the unity, welfare, and betterment of our country. Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024.
Let us appreciate the brave efforts and sacrifices made by Netaji on his birth anniversary. Happy Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
As we commemorate the 126th Birth Anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, let us pledge to protect our country from enemies under all circumstances. Greetings of Parakram Divas.
We should celebrate the birth anniversary of our nation's greatest hero with great enthusiasm. Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is an inspiration for everyone. Let us follow his path and make our country proud. Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
Leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose don't die, they live forever in the hearts of their loved ones. Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
