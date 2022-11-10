National Education Day 2022 Date, Theme, History, Significance in India

National Education Day is celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served the country as an education minister from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958. He was a great educationist and played a critical role in reframing and reshaping the education system of India. The day is observed on 11 November every year to acknowledge and honour the contribution of Abul Kalam Azad to the cause of education in India.

Let us read about the National Education Day 2022 date, history, significance, and theme in India.