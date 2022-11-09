Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is also known as the Uttarakhand Divas and it is celebrated on 9 November every year. This day marks the establishment of Uttarakhand, the 27th state of India. People must know that this state was not established during the time of independence but is a newer state that came into existence during the Uttar Pradesh Reorganization Act 2000.

The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal worked for years since the 90s to achieve statehood, and initially, it was formed as Uttaranchal, and later on 28 August 2000 the then-president, K. R. Narayanan officially renamed the state Uttarakhand.

