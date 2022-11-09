Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

Happy Uttarakhand Divas 2022
(Image: iStock)
Uttarakhand Foundation Day is also known as the Uttarakhand Divas and it is celebrated on 9 November every year. This day marks the establishment of Uttarakhand, the 27th state of India. People must know that this state was not established during the time of independence but is a newer state that came into existence during the Uttar Pradesh Reorganization Act 2000.
The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal worked for years since the 90s to achieve statehood, and initially, it was formed as Uttaranchal, and later on 28 August 2000 the then-president, K. R. Narayanan officially renamed the state Uttarakhand.
Share these quotes, wishes, images, and WhatsApp statuses on the occasion of World Uttarakhand Day 2022.
Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022
You can visit Uttarakhand for a peaceful escape.
May people always recognize the beauty of Uttarakhand and today we wish the people a very Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day.
We would like to congratulate the people of Uttarakhand for their statehood day and for completing 22 years of pure bliss.
Uttarakhand is a beauty at its best and a peaceful escape from regular lives. We are happy to be celebrating Uttarakhand Divas this year.
Uttarakhand Foundation day is a great way to celebrate the culture, history, and achievements of the state.
Happy Uttarakhand Divas to all the people and the state may always continue to flourish in the future as well.
