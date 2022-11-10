Children's Day 2022 India: Best Speech Ideas for Students

Children’s Day 2022: Here's the best speech idea for students.
Children's Day in India is celebrated every year on 14th of November to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first ever Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
This year Children's Day 2022 falls on Monday, 14 November 2022 and marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was extremely affectionate towards children and had a strong desire to prioritize the education and rights of children in India. Therefore, he passed a resolution in Parliament in 1964 to recognize 14 November as National Children's Day.
Children's Day has a great significance, it is a day to create awareness among people about the importance of education and the rights of children.
On the occasion of Children's Day, schools organize special events and programs to celebrate the day. Here are some of the ideas for students to help them with their Children's Day speech.
Esteemed Principal, Teachers, and My Dear Friends,
We are all assembled here to commemorate Children's Day and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji's 131st birthday, I would first like to through some light on the history and origin of this great day.
In India, Children's Day is observed annually on 14 November to pay honour and homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as the country's first prime minister. He was not only a well-known politician but also a great freedom fighter who left no stone unturned while fighting for the independence of India and took an oath as the nation's first prime minister in 1947.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a deep passion and love for children and believed that raising and educating them well is essential for the country's future. He would love children selflessly and that is why they used to call him Chacha Nehru.
Let's pledge on this Children's Day to create awareness about the importance of education and rights of children to make sure that no child is deprived of basic rights.
I will conclude my speech with some inspirational quotes from Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru].
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru].
"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru].
