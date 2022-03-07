Sensex, Nifty Crash as Crude Oil Prices Soar Due to Ukraine Crisis

India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- fell sharply during the opening session on Monday, 7 March, amid skyrocketing crude oil prices.
(Photo: PTI)
India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – fell sharply during the opening session on Monday, 7 March, amid skyrocketing crude oil prices.
Besides, it has accelerated FIIs' selling in the Indian equity market. Consequently, at 10 am, Sensex was 2.79 percent or 1,515.98 points down at 52,817.83 points from its previous close.
The Nifty traded lower by 2.83 percent or 459.95 points down at 15,785.40 points.
"Brent Crude rose above $130 per barrel in early trade, the most since 2008, amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and markets began with a gap-down today," Chepa added.
(Published in an arrangement with IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)