Nandigram Case: HC Reserves Order as Mamata Seeks Recusal of Judge

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 24 June, reserved its judgment in the case filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the result of the Nandigram elections, after Banerjee requested for the judge to be recused from the case over his alleged BJP leaning.

The case was being heard by a single-judge Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda, who said that the “petitioner has the full right to move for recusal and rest assured, the matter will be decided judicially.”