‘Was a BJP Member’: TMC Wants Judge Hearing Nandigram Case Changed

"Sometime in April 2021, my client had received a letter from the Hon'ble Chief Justice of his Hon'ble Court for confirmation of Hon'ble Justice Kaushik Chanda as a Permanent Judge of this Hon'ble Court. My client has objected to the confirmation of the Hon'ble Judge as Permanent Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta", said the advocate's letter.

The advocate further stated that Banerjee, his client, was apprehensive that Justice Chanda may know of her apprehension and that there may be a bias against her for the same. Justice Chanda is yet to be made a permanent judge of the Calcutta HC.

The letter further said that Banerjee had been "made aware" of the fact that Justice Chanda was an "active member of the BJP".