Mamata’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Named TMC National Gen Secy

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was appointed the party’s state general secretary and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made TMC’s Mahila Morcha President.

Dola Sen became the president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) and Ritabrata Banerjee was made the state INTTUC general secretary.

Filmmaker and actor Raj Chakraborty was made the president of State Cultural Affairs, News18 reported.

West Bengal went for polls in eight phases and the results were declared on May 2 with the TMC returning to power, securing 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly. CM Banerjee took the oath as CM for the third time in a row, although, she lost to her former protégé-turned-BJP adversary Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram by 1,956 votes.