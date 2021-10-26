'My Name Isn't Dawood': Sameer Wankhede's Father Refutes Nawab Malik's Claim

Wankhede's father went on to slam the NCP leader for "playing very low-level politics" after the latter tweeted a document related to Sameer Wankhede’s birth and wrote, “Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s forgery began here.”

He also underlined that his graduation documents and a tenure in a state government department prove that his name is Dnyandev.

"How is it possible that none of them knew my name was not Dnyandev and it was Dawood? How come Malik alone gets the suspicious document?" he questioned, PTI reported.

Referring to his son as 'Abhimanyu' from the epic Mahabharata, 'Dnyandev' stated that while his son is surrounded by enemies, he will break free of ''chakravyuh".