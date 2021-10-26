Aryan Khan Bail Appeal: 3 Issues That Will Be Argued in Bombay High Court

After a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail application filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on 20 October, the controversy now moves to the Bombay High Court.

On 26 October, the high court will hear an appeal by Khan against the lower court's order, and will decide whether or not he will be released from jail pending trial. Khan's detention in judicial custody has been extended till 30 October while the high court makes its decision.

Here are three issues that are set to be hotly contested by Khan's lawyers and those representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), involving legal questions over provisions of the NDPS Act, and factual questions over the NCB's claims of conspiracy.