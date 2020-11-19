4 Suspected JeM Terrorists Killed in J&K, May Have Had ‘Big Plan’

According to IGP Singh, they were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and had come to execute a big plan.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, 19 November, Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with police, CRPF and army. Area is being sanitised," the police was quoted as saying.

The terrorists were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota, news agency IANS reported.

According to IGP Singh, they were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and had come to execute a big plan.