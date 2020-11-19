4 Suspected JeM Terrorists Killed in J&K, May Have Had ‘Big Plan’

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, 19 November, Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh said.
"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with police, CRPF and army. Area is being sanitised," the police was quoted as saying.
The terrorists were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota, news agency IANS reported.
According to IGP Singh, they were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and had come to execute a big plan.
Describing the sequence of events, Mukesh Singh said at a briefing, "During a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am. The driver of the truck fled. During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunitions, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and encounter went on for three hours."
As many as 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and other devices were recovered from them, he said. "It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
“The truck driver is absconding, we’re looking for him. It’s possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It’s possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we’re investigating.”Mukesh Singh, IGP, Jammu, as quoted by ANI
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that the group of four terrorists had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night.
Published: 19 Nov 2020,12:44 PM IST