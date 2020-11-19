Non-BJP DDC Poll Candidates Not Allowed to Campaign: Omar, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti reiterated the claim, saying, "BJP and its proxies are given full bandobast to move around."

National Conference leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, 18 November, claimed that non-Bharatiya Janata Party candidates are being stopped from campaigning for District Development Council (DDC) polls on security grounds. Abdullah alleged that stopping non-BJP candidates from campaigning, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is going out of its way to help the BJP. “If the security situation isn’t conducive to campaigning what was the need to announce elections?” Abdullah had tweeted.

Abdullah was quoting a tweet from People Democratic Party (PDP)‘s chief Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti, too, has claimed that non-BJP candidates are not being allowed to campaign “freely”. “BJP and its proxies are given full bandobast to move around,” Mufti tweeted.

The allegations come just nine days ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as the centre issued orders to move an additional 25,000 security personnel to the Union Territory, The Indian Express reported.

The candidates are being whisked away by the J&K Police as soon as they file the nomination papers. This is being done due to perceived threat on their lives, the report added. However, a senior official told the daily that only those are being housed in secure spaces who have sought protection. But the candidates claim that their movement has been restricted against their wishes. Additional troops from CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB have been deployed in the Valley for the security reasons. Sources in the national capital told the daily that it was done after concerns regarding attempts to disrupt the election process were raised.

The first phase of the DDC elections will be held on 28 November, 167 candidates are in the fray from 10 districts in the Valley. In the second phase, 227 candidates have filed their nomination.