2 Suspected Militants From J&K Held in Delhi, Weapons Recovered

Two suspected militants with semi-automatic pistols have been arrested by the Delhi Police. IANS Two suspected militants with semi-automatic pistols have been arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday | IANS Breaking News Two suspected militants with semi-automatic pistols have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two suspected militants, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the national capital's Sarai Kale Khan area. The arrests were made on the night of Monday, 16 November.

On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park in Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi. Two suspected militants who are residents of J&K were apprehended at around 10:15 pm.

“They have been identified as 22-year-old Abdul Latif Mir from District Baramulla, J&K , and 20 year old Mohd. Ashraf Khatana, a resident of District Kupwara, J&K,” said Sanjeev Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Special Cell.

Two semi automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them. The police said that further investigations were on.