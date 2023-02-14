Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Declared; Know the Prize Here

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta result is released today, 14 February 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning result is declared today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the list of winning numbers carefully after downloading the PDF from the official website. As per the official details, the Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result is released at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com for interested participants. One must go through the details and lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully today.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning result today, Tuesday, 14 February, is released directly in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily. Anybody can download the lottery PDF from nagalandlotteries.com now. Participants of the draw today must make sure to download the PDF before it is updated tomorrow. One must stay alert and know the latest announcements.
The Dear Teesta draw results are declared every Tuesday on the Nagaland State Lottery Department website. One must stay alert every Tuesday if they take part in the draw.
Here is the complete prize money list for the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning draw on Tuesday, 14 February:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Nagaland State lottery, Dear Teesta, Tuesday morning draw result PDF today:
Participants must visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the "1 PM" option available on the homepage.
The Dear Teesta PDF will be downloaded on your device the moment you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money carefully.
Take a printout of the result PDF if you want to look at the winners for Tuesday properly.
Participants of the draw today should contact the State Lottery Department in case of any problems.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)