Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Declared; Know How To Download

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga prize money list for Monday has been mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga draw result has been released at 1 pm on Monday, 13 February 2023. The results of the morning draws are declared at 1 pm on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases it in a PDF format so that interested participants can immediately download the draw result. The Dear Ganga draw participants are requested to check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers carefully on the result.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga result is declared every Monday morning. Participants of the lottery draw can go through the list of winners after 1 pm. They can download the PDF and check the winners for the day whenever they want. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three draws every day and declares the results on nagalandlotteries.com.
Many people participate in the lottery draws but only a few are able to claim the prize money. Winning the lottery draws is purely based on your luck. Participants must go through the result carefully and verify the lottery ticket numbers with their tickets.
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Ganga prize money list for Monday, 13 February, has been stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result PDF on 13 February 2023:
Visit the website – nagalandlotteries.com
Click on the section that says "Today's Result" on the home page
Tap on the "1 PM" result link on the website
The Dear Ganga PDF on Monday will be downloaded on your device
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money
You can take a printout of the Dear Ganga PDF if you want to take a better look at the winners for the day
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)