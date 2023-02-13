Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Declared; Know How To Download

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga draw result has been released at 1 pm on Monday, 13 February 2023. The results of the morning draws are declared at 1 pm on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases it in a PDF format so that interested participants can immediately download the draw result. The Dear Ganga draw participants are requested to check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers carefully on the result.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga result is declared every Monday morning. Participants of the lottery draw can go through the list of winners after 1 pm. They can download the PDF and check the winners for the day whenever they want. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three draws every day and declares the results on nagalandlotteries.com.