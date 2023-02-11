Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 588 Result at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

Know the prize details of the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 588 draw on 11 February 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 588 draw will be declared today, Saturday, 11 February 2023. The ones who are participating in the draw today can check the live result at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the result online for those who want to check it from their homes. It is important for participants to know all the latest details about the lottery draws and stay updated.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 588 on Saturday can be downloaded after 4 pm from the same official website. You do not have to provide any personal details to check and download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com. All participants should download the result from the official website only to avoid problems later on. Keep checking the latest announcements.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The department also releases the live results online for those who want to check.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 588 draw prize money list for Saturday, 11 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 588 on 11 February 2023:
Go to the official site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the link that states Karunya KR 588 lottery result on the homepage.
The PDF will appear on your screen and you can go through the list of winning numbers.
Download the Karunya KR PDF from the website before the new result is updated for other participants.
Go through the list of winners whenever you are free.
You can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala or go through the details on its official website to know about the draws.
