Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 706 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 706 draw prize money for Monday is stated here.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 706 draw will be released today, Monday, 13 February 2023. The live lottery result will be announced at 3 pm and the PDF will be released after 4 pm on Monday. You can check the lottery sambad result on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the draws daily and the results are announced at a particular time. Participants of the weekly draws are requested to stay alert to know the winners.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 706 on Monday will be available in a PDF format for participants so they can check and download it easily. Before checking the lottery sambad result, one must go through the rules and official announcements stated on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should follow the lottery rules stated online.
People who will not follow the lottery rules and winners who will not submit their lottery tickets on time will not be allowed to claim the prize money. They will be disqualified by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 706 sambad prize money list for Monday, 13 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps that people should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today Win Win W 706 draw on Monday:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the option that says Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 706 result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open for you.
You can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned in the PDF and verify them with your ticket.
Download the lottery PDF from the website and save it on your device to take a look at the list of winners whenever you want.
