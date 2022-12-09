Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Released; Check Prize Money

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result is released today, on Friday, 9 December 2022, on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. All participants should note that the lottery result is announced at 1 pm. They can download the PDF whenever they want from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants are advised to go through the list of winning numbers on the website soon. Winners should claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result today, on Friday, 9 December 2022, is available in a PDF format. It is easier for the participants to download from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. You do not need to provide any detail to view the result. The list of winning numbers for the morning lottery sambad is released in the afternoon.
Winners must keep their documents and personal details handy while claiming the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. They should also submit the winning lottery ticket to the department on time.
Here is the complete prize money list of the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning draw on Friday, 9 December:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants must go through the winning numbers on the list carefully to see if they have secured any positions.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results that are released online:
Go to nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the 1 PM Lottery Result PDF link on the homepage.
The PDF will be saved on your computer the moment you click on the link.
Tap on the PDF to see the winning numbers on Friday.
You can take a printout of the PDF result to go through the winning numbers properly.