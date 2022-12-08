Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 449 Today at 3 PM; Know How To Download

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 449 draw will be released at 3 pm on Thursday, 8 December 2022. Participants of the lottery sambad draw must keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. They can check and download the lottery result from the website. People can also read the lottery rules on the aforementioned website before participating in the draw.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 449 on Thursday can be downloaded only after 4 pm. Participants can check the live results before the PDF is released. As per the official schedule followed by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad result are declared every Thursday. Participants should stay alert if they want to know who are the winners.