Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Released; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma morning result is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma morning result is declared today, Thursday, 8 December 2022, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department updates every detail about the lottery draws on the website for interested participants. The results are also released on the website so that it is easier to download them. Participants of the draw on Thursday must check the list of winning numbers.
One must download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma morning result PDF today, on Thursday, soon from nagalandlotteries.com. Lucky winners must claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Nagaland on time. It is important to follow all the rules while claiming the prize money from the department otherwise you might not receive it.
To know more about the lottery draws and results, you must go through the latest details on the official website of the Nagaland Lottery Department.
Here is the Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma morning draw prize money list for Thursday:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Every winner should submit the correct documents and a passport-size photograph to the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma morning result today, on Thursday, 8 December:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "1 PM Result PDF" on the homepage of the website.
The Dear Padma morning result PDF will automatically be downloaded on your device when you click on the link.
Now, you can go through the list of winning numbers on Thursday whenever you want.
Take a printout of the lottery result list if necessary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)