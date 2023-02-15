Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday Result Out; Know Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday Result Out; Know Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, 15 February 2023: Download Dear Torsa Result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa result has been declared on Wednesday,15 February.

(Photo: iStock)

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result for Wednesday, 15 February 2023, is declared on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. It is important to note that the result is out at 1 pm on nagalandlotteries.com for all those participants who bought the tickets. Participants eagerly wait for the lottery sambad results to release every day so they can go through the list of winning numbers. One can go through the latest details here.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result for 15 February, is released in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily. The PDF of the lottery sambad is declared on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com – and participants are requested to download it soon if they want to know the winners for the day.

Participants should also take note of the prize money for each position. The prize money for the draws is decided by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

Winners of the lottery draw can claim the prize money from the department only. They have to submit the correct documents and lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department to receive the prize money for the draw today.

Nagaland Lottery Today: Dear Torsa Prize Money List for 15 February 2023

Here is the Nagaland lottery today Dear Torsa prize money details for Wednesday, 15 February, for all those participants who want to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Take note of the prize money list if you are planning to participate in the draw today or in future. The amount is fixed by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Result: How to Download PDF

Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa result for Wednesday:

  • Go to the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department

  • Click on the 1 pm result link to view the Dear Torsa morning PDF

  • The Dear Torsa Wednesday morning PDF for today will be downloaded to your computer

  • Click on the PDF to go through the list of winners

  • The lottery ticket numbers will be mentioned below each prize money

  • You can take a printout of the Dear Torsa result if you want

