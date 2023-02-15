Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday Result Out; Know Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa result has been declared on Wednesday,15 February.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result for Wednesday, 15 February 2023, is declared on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. It is important to note that the result is out at 1 pm on nagalandlotteries.com for all those participants who bought the tickets. Participants eagerly wait for the lottery sambad results to release every day so they can go through the list of winning numbers. One can go through the latest details here.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result for 15 February, is released in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily. The PDF of the lottery sambad is declared on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com – and participants are requested to download it soon if they want to know the winners for the day.
Participants should also take note of the prize money for each position. The prize money for the draws is decided by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Here is the Nagaland lottery today Dear Torsa prize money details for Wednesday, 15 February, for all those participants who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa result for Wednesday:
Go to the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department
Click on the 1 pm result link to view the Dear Torsa morning PDF
The Dear Torsa Wednesday morning PDF for today will be downloaded to your computer
Click on the PDF to go through the list of winners
The lottery ticket numbers will be mentioned below each prize money
You can take a printout of the Dear Torsa result if you want
