Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Result Announced; Know First Prize Money Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: You can download Dear Torsa result PDF today from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa weekly draw result was declared today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Participants of the weekly lottery draw today can check and download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
Before downloading the PDF, one must go through the latest details about the lottery draw on the website. It is important to note that the Dear Torsa lottery result was declared at 1 pm on Wednesday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. You can download it now.
As per the latest official details, the Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the Dear Torsa lottery result in the morning every week. You can download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa weekly draw result on Wednesday now from nagalandlotteries.com and check the winning numbers carefully. All the latest details are available on the website for interested people to check.
Many people are interested to participate in the Nagaland weekly lottery draws. The price of the Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa morning draw ticket is Rs 6. Anybody can take part in the draw after buying the ticket.
Participants can easily check the draw results on the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Today: Prize Money
Let's take a look at the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday morning prize money details for 8 February here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
On the result PDF, the winning lottery ticket numbers are mentioned below each prize money. You have to go through the numbers properly and verify to see if you are one of the winners for today.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Morning Result: How to Download PDF
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa morning result PDF on Wednesday:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the " 1 PM" morning lottery result link on the homepage.
The PDF will be downloaded on your device once you click on the link.
You can check the list of winning numbers on the PDF whenever you are free.
Take a printout of the Dear Torsa PDF in case you want to take a better look at the winners.
