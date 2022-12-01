Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Declared; Check Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning draw prize money is mentioned here.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result has been declared today, on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 1 PM. Participants of the Nagaland lottery sambad today can download the result PDF from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. It is important to go through the numbers on the list carefully. Winners will receive huge prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. They are requested to follow all the rules if they want to claim the prize money from the department.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma result is declared in the morning by the State Lottery Department. To know the names of the weekly morning lottery draws, one must go through the details on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery sambad results are available in PDF formats so it is easier for participants to download.
It is important to know the rules and regulations before participating in the Nagaland lottery draws. Participants who will not follow the rules will not be able to claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Here is the Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning prize money list for Thursday, 1 December 2022:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
In the lottery result PDF, you will not only see the winning numbers but also the amounts they have won.
Let's take a look at the steps that participants should follow to check the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result today, on Thursday, 1 December, which is already released:
Go to the site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the Result PDF link below "1:00 PM" on the homepage.
The Dear Padma Morning result PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Now, open the result PDF to check the winning numbers for today.
Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket properly to see if you are one of the winners for Thursday.
Participants can contact the State Lottery Department in case of any problems or doubts while participating in the lottery draws.
