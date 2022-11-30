Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Download the Dear Torsa Morning-105th result from nagalandlotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result can be downloaded from the website.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result can be downloaded from the website.</p></div>

The Nagaland State Lottery Department has formally declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result today, on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, for the participants. It is important to note that the result has been released for the lottery sambad Dear Torsa Morning-105th draw. Participants can check and download the Nagaland lottery result for Wednesday from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Dear Torsa Morning Result is released at 1 pm on Wednesday, 30 November, on the website.

Participants should note that the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result today, on Wednesday, 30 November, is available in a PDF format. One has to go to the website- nagalandlotteries.com and click on the active result link to download the PDF. The process to check the lottery sambad result is simple so you will not face any problems.

Also ReadNagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

It is important to verify the numbers on the Nagaland lottery result PDF with the lottery ticket carefully. Everyone should note that the Dear Torsa Morning-105th draw result is declared for checking the winners on Wednesday.

One can contact the Nagaland State Lotteries Department in case of any problems. The result of the Dear Torsa Morning lottery sambad is declared every Wednesday, at 1 pm. Today, it has completed the 105th draw.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Morning-105th Draw: Prize Money

Here are the Dear Torsa Morning-105th Nagaland lottery sambad prize money details for Wednesday, 30 November 2022, that one must note:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9 thousand

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Participants must check the lottery sambad result properly to see if they have won any prize amount for today.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 Result Declared Today: Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Winners have to submit their lottery tickets along with proof to the Nagaland Lottery Department.

The process to claim the prize money is stated on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must go through the details on the site after downloading the lottery result PDF.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Morning Weekly Lottery Names

Let's take a look at the Nagaland Lottery Sambad morning draw names that are released every week:

  • Monday - Dear Ganga Morning

  • Tuesday - Dear Teesta Morning

  • Wednesday - Dear Torsa Morning

  • Thursday - Dear Padma Morning

  • Friday - Dear Hooghly Morning

  • Saturday - Dear Kosai Morning

  • Sunday - Dear Damodar Morning

People can participate in the weekly lotteries after knowing the rules set by the lottery department.

Also ReadKerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) Result Today for 26 November: Winner Prize Money

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT