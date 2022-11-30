Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 Declared Today: Know First Prize Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 Declared Today: Know First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: The first prize of the Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw on 30 November is Rs 1 crore.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 prize money details for 30 November, is mentioned here.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 prize money details for 30 November, is mentioned here.</p></div>

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to conduct the Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw today, on Wednesday, 30 November 2022. Participants who have purchased the Fifty Fifty FF 26 lottery ticket can view the Kerala Lottery result now. The live result is declared on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the draw is held in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Participants of the Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw today, on Wednesday, 30 November, should stay alert. They can download the complete Kerala Lottery result PDF from the official website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Winners will be rewarded with hefty prize amounts, based on their positions, by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

It is important to note that the State Lottery Department usually declares the Akshaya AK lottery result every Wednesday. However, today, on Wednesday, 30 November, it has officially released the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw result.

Participants are requested to stay alert and go through the winning numbers on the lottery sambad result properly. They should verify the numbers with their lottery tickets to see if they are one of the lucky winners. Only a few lucky participants are able to bag the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 26 Prize Money List for 30 November 2022

Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery today, Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw prize money list for Wednesday:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 26 Draw PDF

Here are the steps participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 26 draw online:

  • Go to the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 26 Result on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will display on your computer or mobile screen.

  • Go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF properly and verify with your lottery ticket.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website for your reference.

Published: 30 Nov 2022,02:45 PM IST

