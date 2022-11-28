Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 695 Result Declared Today; Prize Money Here

The Lottery Department of the Government of Kerala organizes a big lottery competition called the Kerala Lottery. The results of the weekly lotteries are released every day by the State Lottery Department. The Kerala lottery sambad for Win Win W 695 is declared today, on Monday, 28 November 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery draw must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know all the latest updates about the result.

