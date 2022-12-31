Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released; Check Prize Money

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai morning draw result is released on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning result has been declared today, Saturday, 31 December 2022. Participants of the lottery draw today can check the result on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries for participants who want to win huge prize money. You have to stay alert and go through the updates from the department on the aforementioned website. Anybody can take part in the Nagaland State lotteries whenever they want.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning result is released in a PDF format on nagalandlotteries.com. All the lottery sambad results are declared in a PDF format so the participants can download them easily. They can go through the list of winners whenever they want, according to their convenience. It is important to check the winners for today carefully on the PDF.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad results are declared every day at 1 pm. You can download the result PDF easily from the official website without providing any personal details.
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai morning draw prize money list for Saturday is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Kosai morning draw result today, on Saturday, 31 December 2022:
Go to the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the morning result link that states "1 PM" on the homepage.
The Dear Kosai lottery result PDF will display on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers carefully and verify with your Nagaland lottery sambad ticket.
The lottery sambad result will be automatically downloaded on your device.
You can go through the list of winners whenever you want once you download the lottery sambad result PDF.
