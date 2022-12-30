Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 Result Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Today for Nirmal NR 309 result is declared today, on Friday.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 draw today, on Friday, 30 December 2022. The live result of the lottery draw today is released at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today should stay alert and go through the winners carefully. Winners of the weekly lottery draw receive huge prize money from the State Lottery Department. The results of Nirmal NR draws are released every Friday.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 result PDF can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that winners can take back home huge prize amounts. A few lucky winners receive massive prize amounts from the department if they submit their lottery tickets within the last date set for everyone.
The participants of the lottery draw who win huge prize amounts have to submit their tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR 309 prize money details for today, Friday, 30 December 2022, are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants can take a look at the prize money details for Friday here. You can check the result online carefully and see if you are a lucky winner.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 309 draw on Friday:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 309 result link on the homepage of the site.
The result PDF will open on your screen for you to view.
Go through the list of winners for today on the PDF list.
Download the result PDF from the website and go through the list of winners whenever you are free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)