Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 Result Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 draw today, on Friday, 30 December 2022. The live result of the lottery draw today is released at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today should stay alert and go through the winners carefully. Winners of the weekly lottery draw receive huge prize money from the State Lottery Department. The results of Nirmal NR draws are released every Friday.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 309 result PDF can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that winners can take back home huge prize amounts. A few lucky winners receive massive prize amounts from the department if they submit their lottery tickets within the last date set for everyone.