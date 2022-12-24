Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released; Download PDF

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result is released every Saturday and today we are here with all the details for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result for 24 December 2022. The results for the lottery Sambad are released at 1 pm.

Participants of the Dear Kosai lottery sambad can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The participants can get access to all the updates on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. They can check the prize money details and the steps to claim below.

Participants can download the lottery sambad PDF after 1 pm as soon as the link is activated on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com. Participants are requested to take a proper look at the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.