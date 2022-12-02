Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Declared; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Declared; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: The first prize of the Dear Hooghly Morning lottery draw is Rs 1 crore.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result is released on Friday, 2 December.

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result is released on Friday, 2 December.</p></div>

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result is declared today, on Friday, 2 December 2022, at 1 pm, on the official lottery website. The lottery sambad result has been released for the Dear Hooghly Morning-105th draw. The lottery participants of the Dear Hooghly Friday Morning draw can download the result PDF from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. They must go through the winning numbers carefully and contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department in case of any problems.

One must download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result PDF from the website soon. The lottery rules are also mentioned on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. Lottery competitors must stay alert and follow all the rules if they want to win the prize amounts. Dear Hooghly draw result is released every Friday.

It is important to note that the Nagaland lottery sambad morning draw results are released at 1 pm daily. The lottery results are available in PDF formats so that it is easier for the participants to download them. Anybody can take a look at the result by visiting the State Lottery website.

Only a few lucky lottery winners are able to claim the prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery sambad rules have to be strictly followed if you want the prize money.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Hooghly Morning Draw Prize Money List

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Morning draw prize money details are mentioned here for the competitors:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

Lucky winners have to fill out the application form to claim the lottery prize money. They also have to attach their Government ID proof and a passport-size photograph along with the form.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly-105th Morning Result: Steps to Download

Participants have to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly-105th Morning Result on Friday:

  • Go to the official website - www.nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Now, find today's result menu on the homepage.

  • Below the option "1:00 PM", click on PDF.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF will be downloaded on your device.

  • You can take a look at the winning numbers for Friday whenever you are free.

  • Keep a close eye on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery to know more about the lottery draws.

