Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 448 Result Today at 3 PM; Prize List Here

Know how to check Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 result on Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw result will be formally declared today, Thursday, 1 December 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result as well as the PDF on their official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result on Thursday will be declared at 3 pm. The Karunya Plus KN lottery draw winners are released every Thursday. Participants can check the latest details on the website.
The result PDF of the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw today, on Thursday, will be released after 4 pm for the participants to download. It is advisable to save a copy of the result so that participants can go through the winning numbers whenever they are free. Lottery winners are rewarded with hefty prize money later.
The Kerala lottery draws are conducted every day by the State Lottery Department. The results are declared online so that people can go through them conveniently.
Here is the complete prize money list of the Kerala lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 448 on Thursday:
The first prize is Rs 80 lakh.
The second prize is Rs 10 lakh.
The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.
The fourth prize is Rs 5 thousand.
The fifth prize is Rs 1 thousand.
The sixth prize is Rs 5 hundred.
The seventh prize is Rs 1 hundred.
Let's take a look at the process to download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 448 online:
Check keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Karunya Plus KN Result link on the homepage.
The PDF will open on the device you are using to view the result.
Check the numbers on the list.
Download the result PDF and save a copy of the same on your laptop.
