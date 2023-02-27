Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result PDF Declared; Steps To Download

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga PDF is released every Monday.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday weekly result has been declared 27 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad draw can download the result PDF from the official website – nagalandlotteries.com. The ones who have participated in the lottery draw for the first time should note that the morning sambad results are declared at 1 pm online by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Everyone should be alert and keep an eye on the site to know the updates.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga result on Monday, 27 February, is available in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily. People who are interested to participate in the Nagaland weekly draws can take a look at the important details mentioned on the website – nagalandlotteries.com. One should know the latest important announcements.
Participants of the Dear Ganga morning lottery sambad draws should stay alert every Monday. The results are declared sharp at 1 pm and participants can start downloading the PDF results after that from the official website.
Let's take a look at the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning prize money list for 27 February here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the easy steps that participants should follow to check and download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga result PDF Monday:
Visit the official site of the department – nagalandlotteries.com
Tap on the active link that states "1 PM" morning lottery sambad result on the website
The PDF will be directly downloaded to your device when you click on the active link
Check the list of winners for today carefully whenever you have extra time
Verify the numbers mentioned on the PDF with your lottery ticket to see if you are among the lucky winners
