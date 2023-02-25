Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out; How to Download PDF Here

The Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai result is declared every Saturday.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result is declared today, 25 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad on Saturday must stay alert and download the result PDF as soon as possible. It is important to note that the Dear Kosai Saturday result is released at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com for all interested participants. One can download the PDF now and go through the list of lucky winners carefully. Everyone should know the latest details.
Participants can download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result today, 25 February 2023, and save a copy on their device. They can go through the list of winners whenever they have enough time. The result PDF is available only on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One should not download the PDF from any other website.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts the daily lottery sambad draws. The prize money for each winner is also decided by the department so you should go through the details stated on its official website.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning draw prize money list is stated here for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Here are the steps to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Kosai morning result PDF on Saturday, 25 February 2023, online:
Go to the official website of the department - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the active link that states "1 PM" result PDF on the homepage.
Click on the link and the lottery sambad PDF will be downloaded on your computer.
You can take a look at the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF whenever you want.
Take a printout of the result PDF, if required, for your reference.
