Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga Morning Result Declared; Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: Download Dear Ganga morning PDF from nagalandlotteries.com on 20 February.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result is formally declared today, 20 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad today can check and download the result PDF from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning results at 1 pm on the aforementioned website. Participants must check the result on time and download it from the website so that they can go through the list of winners whenever they want.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result today is released in a PDF format by the department. It is easier for the participants to download the lottery sambad PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The rules of the draw are also stated on the official website for interested people. One should go through them before participating in the daily lottery draws.
Any changes in the lottery result timings are updated on the official website. Participants should be alert and keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates from the department.
The prices of the lottery tickets are Rs 6 only. You can buy the tickets and get a chance to claim up to Rs 1,00,00,000. Winners must submit their lottery sambad tickets to the department on time.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga Morning Draw Prize Money Today
Let's take a look at the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning draw prize money details for Monday:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
The lottery ticket numbers below each prize money are the winners for today. You have to verify the numbers on the result PDF with your lottery tickets carefully.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: How to Download Dear Ganga PDF
Here are the steps participants should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga result on Monday, 20 February 2023:
Participants should visit the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "1 PM" result on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result will be downloaded to your device.
Go through the list of winners on the PDF carefully.
Contact the State Lottery Department to claim the prize money if your lottery ticket number is stated on the result PDF.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds three draws throughout the day. The morning lottery results are released at 1 pm daily.
