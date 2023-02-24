Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 317 Result Declared; How To Download Result PDF

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 317 draw prize money list for today is mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 317 draw result on Friday, 24 February 2023, can be checked now on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery draw on Friday are requested to keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com and download the Nirmal NR PDF on time. The ones who are taking part in the draw today must stay alert. The live lottery results are declared first for interested people by the department.
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 317 PDF on Friday, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the PDF is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The PDF will contain the complete list of winners so people can go through them. The ones who are not participating in the draw on Friday can also check the winners.
The Nirmal NR Kerala lottery sambad draw results are released every week on Friday. If you participate in the Nirmal NR draws, you have to stay alert on Friday and go through the result on time.
The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 317 prize money for today, Friday, 24 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 317 on Friday:
Visit keralalotteries.com to find the result link
Click on the Nirmal NR 317 active lottery result link on the home page
The Kerala lottery result PDF will display on your screen
Check the list of lottery ticket numbers carefully on the PDF
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy on your computer/mobile phone
Go through the list of winners whenever you want after saving the copy
