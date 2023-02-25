Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 590 PDF Out; Know First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 590 is officially declared at 3 pm on the official website, on Saturday, 25 February 2023. Participants should check the live result of the lottery sambad draw today carefully on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live result online so that it is easier for participants to go through the list of lucky winners from wherever they want. One can also contact the department to know more.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 590 draw on Saturday, can be downloaded from the official website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are advised to download the lottery sambad PDF as soon as it is formally announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should save a copy of the same on their computer.