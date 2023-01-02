Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday result was released on Monday, 2 January 2023, for all participants. It is important to note that the lottery result was declared at 1 pm on Monday.

Participants of the draw are requested to download the Dear Ganga lottery result and check the winning numbers properly. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has released the result on their official website – nagalandlotteries.com – for everyone who wants to check the list of winners.

Participants must download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday result soon from nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery results are available in PDF format so participants can download them directly on their devices. They can go through the list of winners whenever they want because the lottery PDF is saved on their device, once they click on the link.