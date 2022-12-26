Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Released Today; Know Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: You can download the Dear Ganga morning result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has formally declared the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Ganga result today, on Monday, 26 December 2022, at 1 pm. To download the Dear Ganga lottery sambad morning result PDF, you have to visit nagalandlotteries.com. It is the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department that contains all the details about the draws that are conducted daily. The morning results of the lottery sambad are released at 1 pm every day for interested participants.
Participants of the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Ganga today, on Monday, 26 December 2022, must download the result PDF soon. They should go through the winning numbers of the day carefully and verify the numbers with their tickets. Winners of the lottery draw on Monday will receive massive prize amounts from the Nagaland Lottery Department if they submit their tickets.
It is important to note that the results of the Dear Ganga weekly lotteries are declared every Monday. It is the morning draw and the results are released in a PDF format so that it is easier for participants to download from the website.
Winners can claim their prize money from the department by submitting the right documents along with a copy of the proof. They can contact the State Lottery Department of Nagaland for more details.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Ganga Morning Result on 26 December: Prize Money List
Here is the complete prize money list for Nagaland Lottery Dear Ganga morning result on Monday, 26 December:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You must take a look at the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully to see if you are one of the winners.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result Today: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result today, on Monday, 26 December 2022:
Go to nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the 1 PM Monday morning result link on the homepage.
Once you click on the link available on the result page, the PDF will be automatically downloaded to your device.
Go through the winning numbers on the PDF properly and verify with your Dear Ganga lottery ticket.
Submit the prize claiming form along with the other documents to the department if you are a winner and claim the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.