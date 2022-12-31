Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 582 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Updates

Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 582 list of winners today, on Saturday.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 582 draw will be released today, on Saturday, 31 December 2022. Participants who have bought the Karunya KR 582 lottery sambad ticket are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates all the details regarding the lottery draws on the aforementioned website. The ones who are new to the weekly lotteries can take a look at the details mentioned on the site.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 582 on Saturday will be released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants can download the complete lottery result PDF after 4 pm from the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws and the results are declared at a fixed time on the aforementioned website for participants.
The Karunya KR draw results are released every Saturday. People who are participating in the Karunya KR lottery should stay alert and take note of the latest updates.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 582 draw prize money details are mentioned here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya KR 582 on Saturday, 31 December 2022:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Karunya KR 582 lottery result on the homepage.
Once you click on the active link, the lottery result for Saturday will open on your screen.
Download the lottery result PDF from the official website and go through the list of winners for today.
Save a copy of the lottery sambad result for your reference.
