Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Draw Result Released; Details Here

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning draw result is declared today, on Friday, 30 December 2022, on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department at 1 pm. The Dear Hooghly morning sambad result is available in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw patiently wait for the result to be released on the website so they can check the list of winning numbers for the day.

